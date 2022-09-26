Gardeners' World star Monty Don shares health update following Covid battle

Gardeners' World favourite Monty Don took to Twitter to share a health update with his fans on Saturday, eliciting concern from his followers.

The 67-year-old was feeling positive, writing: "Had my covid/flu booster vaccinations this afternoon. As has become expected, a cheerful, slick and wholly admirable operation that could not have been bettered. Thank you."

Monty's fans were quick to query over how he was feeling, with one commenting: "How did you get on with side effects? Hope you're ok. I had my Covid and flu jabs on Thursday and have had a shocking headache today." Another agreed, writing: "Me too! Headache and ache all over, but I guess worth it in the end."

Another wrote: "Hope you don't get the headache and body aches 24hrs after the jab. Not pleasant. But still a price worth paying to stay protected."

The gardening guru had Covid in May this year, and was bedridden with the virus. At the time he said: "Have been in bed with Covid for the past four days but much better today- however it isn't much fun and boy, doesn't it knock you sideways! Utterly exhausted."

Monty Don suffered with Covid in May 2022

Monty has always been open about his health with his fans, taking leave from his role on the BBC2 show on various occasions due to his health, including a scare back in 2008, which saw the star experience a blockage in the brain.

He also suffered with bone marrow cancer in his younger years. "When I was a child I had bone-marrow cancer," Monty told The Guardian. " I was a sickly child, and it wasn't until I was 19 that I realised I was quite a robust, vigorous person."

Monty Don recently got a new puppy, Ned.

The gardener revealed how his early illness impacted his life, explaining: "Since then I've taken ill health to be an irritating interruption into what is a fairly reliable stream of good health."

