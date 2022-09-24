DWTS rocked by COVID-19 outbreak following show's premiere The show's future was put in jeopardy

The new season of Dancing With the Stars has only just begun but it's already facing a setback.

Days after the show's premiere, it was rocked by a health crisis as several members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released to Deadline, a DWTS spokesman said that at least four people had tested positive for the virus, but they worked in different departments.

"Contact tracing was immediately conducted. All close contacts were notified and put on an increased testing cadence. No close contact of the four positive production employees has since tested positive.”

The spokesman continued, saying, "the entire set has been disinfected and as an extra precaution, we asked the majority of employees to work from home".

The Department of Public Health gave the show the go-ahead to continue "based on our strict safety protocols".

DWTS is filmed in Los Angeles

None of the celebrities taking part in the show are believed to have been affected.

Contestant, Selma Blair - who suffers with MS - was spotted attending rehearsals on Thursday, days after the outbreak was reported.

Carrie Ann Inaba was left in tears following Selma's performance on the first show of the 31st season.

Selma Blair just one of the many contestants competing on the show

The judge - who battles several autoimmune diseases - could relate to Selma and her incredible strength only too well.

The star related to the actress as a "fellow invisible illness bearer" and was visibly moved. Selma herself broke down in tears after receiving her scores, telling the judges: "I'm so grateful, I'm so grateful."

She and dance partner, Sasha Farber, found themselves in a third place tie with Drag Race star Shangela and her partner Gleb Savchenko, with both teams scoring 27 points.

