Derek Hough left Dancing with the Stars fans devastated last week when he revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would therefore miss the season finale.

After being replaced on Monday night's episode by his sister, Julianne Hough, Derek made a surprise virtual appearance, much to the delight of viewers, where he shared a positive update on his health as he continues to quarantine.

Revealing he is finally on the mend, the 36-year-old said: "I'm feeling great, I definitely turned a corner. I'm so sad I can't be there with you all. Everything looks amazing. But yeah, I'm feeling good!"

Derek has been looked after by his partner Hayley Erbert at home in LA, along with their beloved pet dog.

The talented dancer shared another update with his followers on social media over the weekend, revealing how his dog has been by his side throughout his recovery.

Derek made a surprise virtual appearance on the DWTS final

Derek wrote: "This boy has been glued to my side for the past 2 days. It's amazing how animals just know. Their protective, nurturing instincts kicks in and honestly it melts my heart."

The DWTS judge revealed his diagnosis with an emotional video he shared on his social feed last Wednesday, admitting that while he felt relatively healthy, he would take the requisite safety precautions and remain under quarantine.

"I feel okay, I feel strong," he shared as he tried not to let his emotions get the best of him.

Derek has been supported by his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert

"I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine," he revealed, before concluding with a message for his fans and followers to "stay safe."

After his diagnosis, co-judge Carrie Ann Inaba canceled scheduled appearances out of "caution," as she remained in isolation due to being in close contact with Derek.

However, she appeared to escape unscathed as she was back on the judging panel to see NBA player Iman Shumpert and his professional partner Daniella Karagach crowned the season 30 winners.

