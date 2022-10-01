Faith Hill shares insight into her diet - and it's very unexpected The 1883 has an incredible physique

There's no denying that Faith Hill is in great shape – but her diet habits have left fans in disbelief.

The country music singer appeared in a throwback video that was shared by her daughter Audrey in honor of her recent 55th birthday. In the clip, a younger Faith detailed the food she enjoyed eating, and it's definitely unexpected.

"I love Mcdonald's and I love Wendy's, and I love Frosties, and chocolate – I love all that junk food," she said during an interview.

However, Faith appeared to be filming the interview at the start of her career and hinted that her diet would likely change the more recognized she became. She added: "Potato chips and dip, I eat them all the time… but I guarantee you a year from now I'll be saying salads are my favorite."

Her fans went wild over the video and were quick to react, with her daughter Maggie McGraw among the first to comment. "Still hasn't said 'Salads are my favorite,'" she jokingly replied.

"I love this! She's so real and I think that's why she has so many fans. I also love WENDY'S," a second said. A third added: "This is why the world loves your mama! She's the real deal! Always has been and always will be!"

As she predicted, Faith's diet has certainly changed over the years – and it does include salad!

"I don't diet but I do watch what I eat," she previously told Self magazine. "For lunch, I usually have a Greek salad with grilled chicken. I love salads for lunch. It's light, delicious and good for you. I vary the protein and sometimes use salmon instead of chicken."

The mom-of-three – who is married to Tim McGraw – also makes sure to carve out time in her day for exercise.

"Some days it's harder to get myself moving than others, but it has such a positive impact on my day," she added. "I have more energy throughout the day and feel better overall. I also try to drink 70 to 90 ounces of water a day. It is so good for you, inside and out."

