Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie makes rare appearance during sweet family reunion

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie made a rare appearance this week when she reunited with her sisters in New York City.

The 24-year-old enjoyed some bonding time with her older sister Gracie, 25, and her younger sibling Audrey, 20, as she joined them in the Big Apple after almost a month apart. The trio were last seen together in August for Maggie's birthday, which they also celebrated in the city alongside their parents.

WATCH: Maggie McGraw reunites with her sisters in fun family video

The siblings appeared to be having a lot of fun together during their reunion, with Gracie taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a fun video of Maggie.

In the clip, Maggie bursts into an impromptu rendition of Queen's Don't Stop Me Now before becoming shy when she noticed her sister was filming her. Maggie is standing in what appears to be Gracie's new apartment, wearing a black tank top and jeans with her blonde hair in pigtails.

At first, she can be heard mumbling a tune before asking Gracie if she's recording her. She then becomes coy for a few seconds before belting out the classic hit as Gracie and Audrey share a giggle in the background.

While her sisters have followed in their famous parent's footsteps and are relishing life in the spotlight, Maggie has taken a different path.

Maggie enjoyed a sweet reuion with her sisters

Recently she gave a glimpse into what that might be with a post documenting her dream encounter. Taking to Instagram, Maggie - who earned her master's degree from Stanford University last year - posted a photo at the U.S Capitol Building and a gushing message.

"As many know, I listen to the musical Hamilton every single day," she wrote alongside the photo. "On Rep. Cooper's visit with students from Harding Academy and USN, we were surprised by none other than George Washington himself (and Senator Booker, of course). I am on cloud nine to put it lightly."

Her sisters were quick to respond as Gracie, wrote: "Cloud 10!!!!" and her younger sibling, Audrey, was equally as happy for her sibling. "This is literally your dream," she wrote before adding: "History has its eyes on youuuuuuu."

Audrey, Maggie and Gracie McGraw

When Maggie graduated, her country music star father was unbelievably proud and shared his joy on social media.

"We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May," he wrote. "I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place."

He then ended his sweet message by writing: "Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!"

