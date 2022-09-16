Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares peek inside palatial NYC home The model is also the daughter of 1883's Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw made no secret of how much they struggled when they became empty nesters last year.

Their youngest daughter, Audrey, was the last to move out of the Nashville family home – but it looks like she is thriving in her New York City apartment following her move to the Big Apple to attend college.

The 20-year-old gave fans a peek inside her stunning home on Thursday and it appears to be much larger than the average NYC property.

In the photo, Audrey is posing on her knees for a mirror selfie wearing a pair of denim shorts and a white crop top with her long brunette hair in braids.

While her appearance was of course stunning, it was her backdrop that really grabbed attention.

Her apartment appears to have an open plan concept and features exposed wooden beams, varnished floors, vaulted ceilings, and an enormous amount of space.

Audrey's apartment looks huge

There is an ornate chandelier hanging behind her and a rustic table in the background nestled underneath a large window that lets in plenty of natural light.

Audrey seems to live alone, but her older sister Gracie isn't far away as she too lives in the city after moving there last year to pursue her dreams of becoming a Broadway star.

While Audrey, Gracie, and their sister Maggie, are all enjoying living independently, it took their famous parents some time to get used to the idea.

Faith and Tim have three daughters

"You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves," Tim told People last year.

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star added: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

