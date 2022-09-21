Faith Hill celebrates her birthday with husband Tim McGraw - who shares the sweetest tribute The country star marked her 55th birthday on 21 September

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents to three grown-up children and they are incredibly close.

The celebrity couple became empty nesters last year when their youngest daughter Audrey left home, and another 'first' occurred this week - which was bittersweet.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share story about meeting daughter's boyfriend

Faith celebrated her 55th birthday, the first without her daughters at home. While it was no doubt strange without their children, she was inundated with birthday tributes on her big day.

Tim was one of the first to make sure his wife felt special on her big day, sharing a montage of photos of them together throughout the years, alongside a heartfelt caption.

It read: " Happy birthday!!!!! My best friend. My soul mate. The love of my life. I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!

You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives...... We love you baby!"

Tim paid tribute to his wife on her birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Have a great day Faith!" while another wrote: "Couple goals!" A third added: "Lovely tribute." Even Audrey commented with a love heart emoji.

Tim and Faith have had a busy year, particularly regarding work. Most recently, Tim performed at Boots in the Park in Arizona, wowing the crowds with his music.

The couple previously opened up about their family life, with Tim discussing their new life as empty nesters.

Chatting to People, the dad-of-three said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Tim and Faith are doting parents to three daughters

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

