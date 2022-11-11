GMA newlywed Dr Jennifer Ashton's stunning homes look like 5* hotels Good Morning America's Jennifer lives with her two children

Good Morning America's Dr Jennifer Ashton has properties in New York City and Connecticut, and the medical expert once gave fans a glimpse inside her home life via her Instagram feed. The properties are stunning!

SEE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded ceremony

The ABC star and medical expert married Tom Werner on November 7 in an intimate ceremony at New York City's Harmonie Club in Manhattan. Jennifer was escorted by her children, son Alex, 24, and daughter Chloe, 22 who have also enjoyed family life inside these magnificent properties which easily be mistaken for five-star hotels.

Keep scrolling to see the photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Ashton reveals her amazing living room while dancing with joy

Jennifer Ashton's living room

The star showed off her immaculate lounge area one day when she uploaded a video of her dancing in the space. The carefully styled room has a huge cream rug, swanky fireplace, modern sideboard and plenty of chic art on the walls.

The same video also allowed her followers to glimpse into her hallway which is equally as stunning with a large artwork on the wall and dark wooden flooring.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

PHOTOS: Billie Eilish's stunning $2.3million home belonged to Leona Lewis - details

Jennifer Ashton's kitchen

Last November Jennifer underwent a weight loss transformation after adopting a plant-based diet, and so it's likely she spends more time than ever in her beautiful kitchen whipping up delicious meals.

Jennifer has a stunning all-white kitchen

The mother-of-two opened up about her new way of life in an interview with Resident magazine, claiming co-host T.J. Holmes has helped her with the diet change.

"T.J. had me watch documentaries and we conducted a little experiment. Now that I'm on it, my cholesterol has gone down and I've lost ten pounds," she revealed.

Organisation is key in Jennifer's kitchen

The star's cooking space has all-white cupboards, fitted appliances, marble worktops and wooden floors.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

SEE: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's unique home life with daughters revealed

In one photograph, Jennifer showed off her beautifully curated kitchen display, with her plates, cups and glasses neatly arranged on minimalist shelves.

Jennifer Ashton's garden

The star has a large yard at home

At what appears to be her countryside home in Connecticut, Jennifer has plenty of outdoor space and her yard has large trees and a white picket fence. The TV star has even been captured on a ride-on lawnmower, taking care of the vast grounds herself.

Jennifer is expected to jet off on her honeymoon with Tom Werner this week after exchanging nuptials in front of celebrity guests including George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth, Lara Spencer, Sara Gilbert and Al Michaels. We're sure that her luxurious destination will be on par with her beautiful homes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.