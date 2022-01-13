Amy Robach reveals co-star Jennifer Ashton's unfortunate health diagnosis on the air Get well soon Jennifer!

Amy Robach and her co-host TJ Holmes took to the air during their usual segment to share that one of their co-stars had some unfortunate news.

They revealed that Good Morning America's resident health expert Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who was reporting from Los Angeles, had contracted COVID.

Jennifer revealed the news on her own social media by sharing the clip of Amy and TJ breaking the hard news on the air.

After not appearing for day's instalment, Amy explained: "Dr. Jen has some personal news that she has asked us to share with all of you. She has tested positive for COVID-19."

However, the two did reassure fans by reiterating that she was fully vaccinated and boosted, but: "She still, as we've said, can contract and will contract COVID-19."

TJ did clarify that she was doing fine, adding: "She did get some mild symptoms, but she's just resting and she is fine, we just wanted to share that."

Along with the snippet, Jennifer wrote: "Thank you @abcgma3 @ajrobach @officialtjholmes for the get well wishes… I have Covid19: feeling MUCH better today, after 1-2 days of feeling like I had a really bad cold.

Amy and TJ revealed why their co-star was absent from GMA

"The worst part is missing work, not seeing my patients, and concern about the people who were inadvertently exposed. (And, of course, I am vaccinated and boosted.). Thanks also to @doctor.darien for filling in for me."

Many immediately took to the comments to send their prayers and well wishes for the GMA star, with Ricki Lake writing: "Glad you are on the mend, my friend."

A fan commented: "Feel better soon Dr.Jen. You bring so much joy while doing your job," and another also said: "Feel much better soon - I know you've been so careful."

The news comes just days after Jennifer was on cloud nine when she got engaged to her longtime partner Tom Werner.

The doctor contracted COVID just days after getting engaged

The happy moment was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news.

