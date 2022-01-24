Dr. Jennifer Ashton returns to GMA following battle with COVID The chief medical correspondent revealed her diagnosis on the air

Good Morning America fans awoke to good news as they discovered that Dr. Jennifer Ashton was back to working in the studio.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

The beloved medical correspondent revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was coming back to the studio by writing: "See you this morning at 810AM on Good Morning America and later on @abcgma3 #IMBAAAAAAACK."

She then appeared for her regular health segment on the show opposite Linsey Davis, where she mentioned her own diagnosis while talking about super-immunity.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton's friend has the best response to her engagement news

Revealing that because of her vaccination status and recent recovery, it was safe to assume she had super-immunity, she talked about how it wouldn't change the way she would continue to take precautions.

"Psychologically, emotionally, I feel better with that knowledge," she said. "But remember, it's not a one-size fits all," as she discussed people with compromised immune systems and other ailments.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shows off her fit physique during Turkey Trot workout

The news of Jennifer's unfortunate diagnosis was revealed live by her co-stars Amy Robach and TJ Holmes on her behalf.

The GMA medical correspondent revealed she was returning to the studio

She later shared the news on her own social media by sharing the clip of Amy and TJ breaking the hard news on the air.

After not appearing for the day's instalment, Amy explained: "Dr. Jen has some personal news that she has asked us to share with all of you. She has tested positive for COVID-19."

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

MORE: GMA's Jennifer Ashton receives fan support after major achievement

TJ clarified, however, that she was doing fine, adding: "She did get some mild symptoms, but she's just resting and she is fine, we just wanted to share that."

Along with the snippet, Jennifer wrote: "Thank you @abcgma3 @ajrobach @officialtjholmes for the get well wishes… I have Covid19: feeling MUCH better today, after 1-2 days of feeling like I had a really bad cold.

Amy and TJ revealed why their co-star was absent from GMA

"The worst part is missing work, not seeing my patients, and concern about the people who were inadvertently exposed. (And, of course, I am vaccinated and boosted.)"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.