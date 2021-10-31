Amy Robach reflects on devastating health diagnosis in bittersweet post

Amy Robach took time to reflect on the "worst day of my life" over the weekend in a bittersweet post.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares heartfelt message to co-star Amy Robach

The Good Morning America star was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago back in 2013, and marked the day over the weekend.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself with her husband Andrew Shue and their friends, as they marked the day.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach's 5 style lessons

The group made sure to celebrate Amy and how far she has come, but it was nonetheless emotional.

MORE: David Muir's special bond with GMA co-star Amy Robach

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue announce news fans have been waiting for

The star wrote alongside the pictures: "I am the luckiest – 8 years and counting – and spending it with the love of my life and my 2 best friends!

"LOVE taking back the worst day of my life, my diagnosis day, and celebrating what matters most. Love you @andrew shue @jls_style @nikespina ALSO Goooo Dawgs."

Amy Robach marked eight years since her cancer diagnosis

Fans were quick to wish Amy well in the comments section, with one writing: "For being a fighter and the inspiration you give us all by simply being you," while another wrote: "Amy you are an inspiration. Wishing you many more years of good health." A third added: "Happy eight."

MORE: Amy Robach is positively glowing during special reunion

MORE: Amy Robach sparks concern for her health in new photo

At the age of 40, Amy took part in a live mammogram on Good Morning America to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and received a phone call several weeks later on 30 October, telling her that she had stage 2 invasive breast cancer.

Amy Robach with husband Andrew Shue

Discussing the phone call, Amy said: "It can make me emotional literally thinking about it right now. When I first got diagnosed, it's just a whirlwind of so many decisions… and it all happens so quickly."

MORE: Amy Robach wows in tiny denim shorts for emotional reunion

MORE: Amy Robach's mum shares heartbreaking post about daughter's cancer battle

The mom-of-two proceeded to have a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, as well as breast reconstruction surgery.

The GMA star is a doting mom to two daughters

The eight year anniversary is incredibly poignant as Amy previously opened up about just how long it took for her to rebuild her strength following the grueling treatment, and admitted it took over two years before she felt she could think about her future plans as she was worried that she would be "jinxing my health".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.