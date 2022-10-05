Chris Martin makes difficult career decision amid battling 'serious' lung infection

Chris Martin and his band Coldplay had some unfortunate news for fans on 4 October, in the midst of their latest tour.

The longtime band announced that they would have to step back from performing and postpone their upcoming shows, as its lead singer has been ordered by a doctor to take time off.

In a statement shared on both Instagram and Twitter, the British group revealed that Chris was suffering from a serious lung infection.

"With deep regret we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," they stated.

The band explained: "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks."

They also added that: "We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days."

The band's tough announcement

Continuing, they said: "To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health."

Coldplay was scheduled to perform eight shows between11 October and 22 October in Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

The star has been non-stop performing for the last several weeks

In conclusion, they said: "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support."

Fans were quick to sympathize with the band and send their well wishes to Chris, writing: "Have a good recovery Chris," and: "Take care of yourself Chris, we'll wait!!!" as well as: "Get well soon, Chris. We love you. Sending much love to you and the boys."

