Gwyneth Paltrow swears by this sex quiz for a better love life

Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix show Sex, Love & goop is nothing if not eye-opening. For the woman who made 'vagina-scented' candles and eggs, though, the series is probably quite tame. It follows real couples as they're guided by experts who advise them on intimacy and pleasure, largely driven by the results of each couple's erotic 'blueprint' quiz.

It's similar to a personality quiz, but for your sex life, and categorises people according to five types: energetic, sensual, sexual, kinky and shapeshifter. Speaking of how it can be used to improve relationships, Paltrow said: "It's a really interesting way to approach it, and to create more acceptance of self." Sexologist Jaiya adds that it can help people understand both their own and their partners' needs, and how to communicate them.

So what does each eroticism 'type' mean? Energetics are said to care more about energy within sexual situations. Sensual types care more about their environment, and are the more romantic of all the sexual blueprints. Those that are defined as the sexual type, are believed to get more from the physicality that comes with sex, and typically have more sex than others.

For the kinky types, you like to explore more boundary-pushing and taboo approaches to sex. Last but not least, there's the shapeshifter, who likes to incorporate every factor of sex, and gets pleasure from all of it.

The quiz includes just ten questions, and you can take it via the Blueprint Breathrough site. According to the website, while the results will give you your "primary blueprint type", "You are more than just one blueprint type, but your primary type reveals your easiest path to arousal, giving you access to your orgasmic Blueprint Superpowers." Once you've completed the quiz, you'll receive your results via email (AOL and Yahoo are not accepted).

