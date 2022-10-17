A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman looks like a Bond girl in new bikini photo Jasmine works hard on her toned figure

A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman wowed her followers with her latest swimsuit photo.

MORE: Jasmine Harman shakes her hips in sassy dance video – fans all say the same thing

The presenter, who turns 47 next month, is in a swimming pool in the photo, rocking coral pink swimwear and her fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to iconic Bond girl Ursula Andress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman shows off her Zumba moves

"Looking like a Bond girl," one wrote, while another commented: "Jasmine would make an amazing Bond girl." A third wrote: "New Bond girl? I'd say so."

READ: Jasmine Harman's major life changes as A Place In The Sun filming ends

SEE: A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman reveals secret to toned figure

It's no surprise the presenter is looking fab – she's been on a health kick of late, eating healthily, stocking up on supplements and regularly attending Zumba classes.

On Sunday night, the star opened up her Instagram to questions from fans, all of whom were keen to know more about her healthy lifestyle.

Jasmine Harman wowed in her swimwear

One asked: "How much do you exercise?" and Jasmine explained that when she's shooting, her workout schedule is impacted. "It varies. If I'm at home I go to classes 4-5 times a week and when I'm on location I do 3-4 online workouts a week."

MORE: Jasmine Harman shares secret to her super-fit physique alongside sweaty selfie

Another follower queried: "Does being on TV help with your willpower to eat healthily and exercise?" Jasmine said this isn't the case, sharing that it all comes down to motivation, rather than on TV.

Jasmine Harman held a fan Q&A on Instagram

A third fan queried how she manages to eat healthily while at work, and the 46-year-old revealed that she eats in restaurants with the crew during the day, then opts for a light evening meal that doesn’t require cooking when she's staying in hotels.

Sign up to HELLO’s Menopause Memo to receive five days of expert-led menopause intel direct to your inbox.