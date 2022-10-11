Jasmine Harman shakes her hips in sassy dance video – fans all say the same thing The A Place In The Sun star has some serious moves!

A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman is known to be a big fan of dance workout Zumba, and this week she gave an insight into the dance class, sharing a video of her shaking her hips to the upbeat music.

As a regular Zumba-goer, it's no surprise that Jasmine knows how to move, and her fans were quick to flood the comments section of her video, praising her skills on the dancefloor. "Go on Jasmine! I think Strictly needs to sign you up for next year!" one wrote.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman shows off her Zumba moves

Another commented: "I hope someone from Strictly sees this! Great rhythm and moves," while many more asked if she'd ever considered appearing on the dance show.

While Jasmine didn't respond to their pleas, she did take to Instagram Stories to explain her dedication to the dance classes.

"The main reason I go to Zumba classes, is not to lose weight, not to get fit, it's not even the social side of things, it’s literally because I feel like it's really good for my mental health.

Jasmine Harman says Zumba is good for her mental health

"I feel happy, what could be better than dancing around to really good music and moving your body and having fun?" she continued.

"I absolutely love it and would recommend if any of you guys are feeling down in the dumps. Doing some kind of physical activity that you enjoy could make all the difference."

Jasmine Harman loves Zumba

Jasmine attends Zumba several times a week, always singing the praises of the mood-boosting class after her sessions.

