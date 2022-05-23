Jasmine Harman shares secret to her super-fit physique alongside sweaty selfie

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman impressed her followers on Sunday morning with a sweaty post-workout selfie, explaining how she stays in shape.

The presenter captioned the fresh-faced selfie with an insight into her exercise routine, writing: "Sweaty Sunday morning vibes!! Regardless of what I was doing Saturday night, there’s not much that could make me miss my Sunday morning Zumba! Set up for the day! Now home for brunch!"

Jasmine asked her followers what their favourite Sunday morning ritual is, with many fans expressing their admiration of her dedication to working out. One wrote: "Oh I love Zumba. So energetic too, great workout definitely," while another said: "Makes you feel great Jasmine!"

The star, whose other project When Holidays go Horribly Wrong, aired on Sunday, recently shared she also partakes in cold water swimming for her wellbeing.

She captioned a post of herself swimming in the sea: "Cold water therapy anyone? I thought I'd give it a try! To be fair it was not as cold as an ice bath, but still pretty cold! Would you brave it?"

Jasmine Harman's post-Zumba selfie wowed fans

The benefits of cold water therapy include eased anxiety, plus it can improve circulation, reduce water retention and even regulate blood pressure, as it improves the responsiveness of blood vessels.

Exposure to cold water can also help support our immunity, because it increases the supply of powerful antioxidant glutathione, which is important in our immune response.

Jasmine Harman loves outdoor swimming

Consider us impressed when it comes to Jasmine's wellness routine!

