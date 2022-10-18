Jessica Wright reveals chronic ongoing health battle – fans react

Jessica Wright has revealed that she is battling an ongoing health condition. The TV personality opened up about her struggle with the skin condition psoriasis, sharing a series of selfies via social media to shed light on the condition.

MORE: Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp introduce baby Presley in adorable exclusive photoshoot

Jess posed for a handful of mirror selfies which showed off the effects of the skin condition which appeared primarily on her forearms. According to the NHS website: "Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes flaky patches of skin which form scales."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Wright celebrates glam baby shower with family and friends

Most people who suffer from the conditions are only affected with small patches which can be itchy or sore. Psoriasis affects around 2 in 100 people in the UK. It can start at any age, but most often develops in adults between 20 and 30 years old and between 50 and 60 years old. It affects both men and women equally.

Jessica shared the effects of her condition with fans online

READ: Jess Wright reveals sweet nickname for her son

Jess bravely took to Instagram to share her health update with fans. She captioned the post: "A very different post to my last one… it’s taken me a while to get the courage to post this but ultimately, it is what it is. My Psoriasis has taken a turn for the worse since having a baby & I wanted to share it for anyone else suffering with it, in the hope it might make you feel less alone with it/we may be able to help each other eventually with remedies."

The star revealed that she has battled with the issue for years

Fans rushed to praise Jess' courage, penning positive thoughts and comments under the post. "Such an inspirational woman!" one wrote while another said: "We love the honesty in this post. Thanks for sharing."

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that affects both men and women equally

READ: Take a peek inside Jess Wright's stunning designer nursery

Other celebrities who suffer from the condition include Kim Kardashian, LeAnn Rimes, Kris Jenner, Cara Delevigne and Cyndi Lauper.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.