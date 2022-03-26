Jessica Wright shares glimpse inside stunning designer nursery ahead of due date The former TOWIE star married William Lee-Kemp last year in Majorca

Everything about Jessica Wright's pregnancy has looked perfect so far and it comes as no surprise baby's new nursery is any different.

After celebrating the launch of her new Dorothy Perkins Spring Collection two weeks ago, the former TOWIE star remained coy about her plans for the baby's nursery. However fans of the 36-year-old got lucky on Friday when she revealed a sneak peek of the designer room.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica posted a snap of a beige room. In the photo a white cot is in view complete with a matching Dior blanket which was draped over the side.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Nursery pending…" Friends and fans flooded the comments to show their excitement. Reality star Billie Faiers wrote: "Beautiful" with heart eyes and a red love heart

Jessica's sneak peek for her followers

Fashion designer Melissa Oberdash replied to the photo with red love hearts. Sister Natalya wrote: "My favourite room." Actress Helen Flanagan also weighed in on the announcement and liked the post.

Fans were also quick to reply with their excited messages for the star, who is due to give birth in May. One concerned fan wrote: "Nice blanket, bet that wasn’t cheap!! Let hope it’s washable!!" A second fan penned: "Oh exciting.... bet your both really getting fed up waiting now, but know it will all be worth it, soo soon when you hold your little boy in your arms."

Jessica looking gorgeous in green on Instagram

A third said: "So excited for you both, enjoy the anticipation it’s priceless," not to mention countless blue hearts, heart eyes and red love hearts which featured in nearly every reply.

Jessica has proved she is the ultimate yummy mummy throughout her entire pregnancy as she remained just as stylish as she was before getting pregnant.

On Friday she was a vision in green as she wore another stunning dress from new collection. She teamed the bright green dress with some matching green sandals and a chic white jacket.

