Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp introduce baby Presley in adorable exclusive photoshoot

New mum Jess Wright has revealed in HELLO! that her baby boy Presley was delivered by emergency C-section.

In her first exclusive interview and photoshoot with husband William Lee-Kemp and their newborn son, she tells how she had planned for a natural birth with Will and her mum Carol by her side, however he was delivered by emergency C-section at London's Portland Hospital on 17 May, five days before the due date, weighing 7lb 4oz.

"I had been so intent on having a natural birth, and to go through that experience as I'd done all the hypnobirthing, but I had a sense of this is our destiny, this is how it is supposed to happen, and we accepted it, and then got excited that it was happening so quickly."

She adds: "I felt like I had to be strong and positive and embrace it, rather than going in there panicking. It was the most incredible, surreal, overwhelming experience ever."

Jess had been admitted to hospital as she noticed the baby's movements had lessened: "In those last few weeks, he had been so active and then, all of sudden, it completely dropped, which was very scary, so our doctor told us to come straight to hospital."

After trying for 48 hours to induce the birth, "they monitored him again and found his heart rate was dropping slightly. They thought he might be lying in an awkward position, so the sensible decision was to have an emergency C-section and get him out quickly."

"It is such an intense, crazy time having your first child," said Jess

Of becoming a mum to Presley (who had to be transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit because of his low oxygen levels), 36-year-old Jess tells HELLO!, "It has been amazing, but a whirlwind as well. It is such an intense, crazy time having your first child and not knowing what to expect. We are learning more every day. What we have taken from the first few weeks is that there is no set routine, there are no set rules. You learn as you go along."

Jess also reveals how she and 39-year-old businessman Will chose the name Presley for their son.

"I heard the name from someone when I was eight weeks pregnant, and I said to Will: 'We've found the name,' and he loved it. We had a couple of names since then, but that one seemed to suit him best," says Jess, who adds of his middle name, Stone: "We both really love it as it's so different."

Their families, including Jess's brother, TV and radio presenter Mark, and his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, are full of joy for the couple, although Michelle is yet to meet Presley as she is filming in Australia. "They absolutely love him. Mark loves being an uncle, and now he has two little nephews to torment!" says Jess who is also an aunt to her brother Josh's baby son.

