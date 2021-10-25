Ed Sheeran’s famous friends rush to support him amid Covid diagnosis

Ed Sheeran has announced he has tested positive for Covid and is now self-isolating.

The star revealed the news in a post on Instagram, where he explained that he would continue to do interviews and perform from his home.

Since, several of his famous friends and fans have since shown their support for him. Friends star Courteney Cox has liked his photo, as well as Loose Women host Christine Lampard, TOWIE star Jessica Wright and fitness influencer Joe Wicks.

Ed has also been inundated with support from his fans, and at the time of writing, the photo has a total of 940,000 likes, and 19,920 comments.

Ed wrote: "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

Ed Sheeran announced the news on Instagram

One fan commented: "Get well soon king," while another added: "I'm so sorry to hear that! Get better soon!" and a third agreed: "Feel better, Ed! I don't think there's anything you could do to let us down!"

The news comes just days before his new album, titled =, is due to be released on Friday.

As part of the album's promotion, Ed was set to join Apple Music's Zane Lowe to debut some songs from the album, and to answer questions from fans, but it sounds like this will now be happening virtually as Ed continues to isolate at home.

Ed was also scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live, and according to Page Six, producers are now "scrambling" to find a musician to replace him, although he may well perform virtually.

