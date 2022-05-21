Today's Al Roker completes Brooklyn half marathon - and he looks incredible! The star deserves huge applause

Al Roker set his sights on a big mission this weekend and completed a half marathon.

The Today show weatherman, 67, has never looked fitter than when he took to the streets to compete and his wife, Deborah Roberts was clearly very proud.

The ABC journalist shared photos of Al during the event and despite the grueling challenge, the father-of-three couldn't stop smiling.

In the images shared on Instagram, Al wore a neon running jersey and shorts and looked lean, toned and athletic.

He wasn't the only Today star to take part as one of the photos showed Al alongside T.J. Holmes, as they beamed for the camera.

Al has made no secret of his mission to stay in shape and inspires his fans daily with his workouts.

Al beamed for the camera

Recently, he surprised himself and shared a video from his impressive home gym where he was putting himself through his paces.

His personal trainer was nowhere to be seen but Al insisted on working up a sweat on his lonesome.

The caption read: "The moment of elation when your trainer oversleeps but then you go ahead with your workout anyway," he then asked: "What is wrong with me?"

He was joined by T.J. Holmes

But his fans were impressed and branded him an inspiration and commented: "Commitment is the name of the game bravo Al," and, "that's real discipline".

Others said they loved his motivation and applauded him for his dedication to his health.

Al once weighed 340lbs and decided to go under the knife in 2002 after failing at numerous diets.

He recently reflected on his weight loss when he told his followers: "Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today.

Al has been working incredibly hard to stay in shape

"It's still a struggle but I'm never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I've come."

Al has spoken in the past about his struggle to lose weight and the impact it had on his marriage to Deborah.

In an article for Today, he wrote: "My wife is a size 4; she runs, she works out and it became a problem in our marriage. On a Saturday she’d get up, get dressed to run and I’d be sitting on the couch or making breakfast for the kids.

"She was upset about it, she was frustrated, she was angry. She thought, 'Why don't you care enough about yourself and why don't you care about me and our relationship enough to change?' And I said, 'Look, it's not about you. It’s about me.'"

Al has now been at a happy and healthy weight for years with a balanced approach to eating and a manageable exercise regime.

