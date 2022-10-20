CBD Advent Calendars are a thing for 2022 - here's to a chilled out Christmas

Hollie Brotherton
The OTO CBD Rituals advent calendar is full of skincare and sleep products to have you glowing, refreshed and revitalised in 2023. Shop it now at LookFantastic.
It’s been an eventful few years to say the least, so while the holiday season is a time for partying and excitement, some of us also want to chill out.
Enter OTO’s mindful advent calendar. Filled with award-winning luxury beauty and wellness products, all infused with calming and soothing CBD, you can count down the last 12 days to Christmas with a focus on self-care.
OTO CBD Rituals Advent Calendar, £299, LookFantastic
December can be a lot of fun but it can also be stressful, so if you’ve ever found yourself struggling to sleep before an early morning meeting, the OTO advent calendar is for you.
Using only the highest quality vegan-friendly ingredients with an optimal 50MG of CBD alongside other powerful actives, botanicals and adaptogens, the pillow mists and sleep drops will help you get your eight hours, no matter how hectic your schedule.
You’ll also find a collection of glow-giving skincare inside, so you’ll start 2023 looking refreshed and revitalized.
What’s inside the OTO CBD Rituals advent calendar 2022?
- 7 Day Glow Treatment x 14 Ampoules
- Cleansing Jam Exfoliator 100ml
- Ritual Replenishing Day Cream 15ml & Peace Silk Hair Band
- Revitalising Serum 15ml & Gua Sha Face Tool
- Amplify Body Oil 50ml
- CBD Lip Balm 5ml
- Nourishing Hand Balm 30ml
- Rejuvenating CBD Night Eye Treatment 5ml
- CBD Balance Pulse Point Roll On 800mg CBD 4ml
- CBD Overnight Reset Night Face Mask 15ml
- Mini Pillow Mist & Eye Mask 800mg CBD 4ml
- Mini Sleep Drops 300mg CBD 3ml
Available from LookFantastic, it’s worth £599 but retails for £299.
