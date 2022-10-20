CBD Advent Calendars are a thing for 2022 - here's to a chilled out Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s been an eventful few years to say the least, so while the holiday season is a time for partying and excitement, some of us also want to chill out.

RELATED: 57 best beauty advent calendars for 2022

MORE: Best essential oil room diffusers for your home - plus why they help if you're feeling stressed or anxious

Enter OTO’s mindful advent calendar. Filled with award-winning luxury beauty and wellness products, all infused with calming and soothing CBD, you can count down the last 12 days to Christmas with a focus on self-care.

OTO CBD Rituals Advent Calendar, £299, LookFantastic

December can be a lot of fun but it can also be stressful, so if you’ve ever found yourself struggling to sleep before an early morning meeting, the OTO advent calendar is for you.

Using only the highest quality vegan-friendly ingredients with an optimal 50MG of CBD alongside other powerful actives, botanicals and adaptogens, the pillow mists and sleep drops will help you get your eight hours, no matter how hectic your schedule.

You’ll also find a collection of glow-giving skincare inside, so you’ll start 2023 looking refreshed and revitalized.

What’s inside the OTO CBD Rituals advent calendar 2022?

7 Day Glow Treatment x 14 Ampoules

Cleansing Jam Exfoliator 100ml

Ritual Replenishing Day Cream 15ml & Peace Silk Hair Band

Revitalising Serum 15ml & Gua Sha Face Tool

Amplify Body Oil 50ml

CBD Lip Balm 5ml

Nourishing Hand Balm 30ml

Rejuvenating CBD Night Eye Treatment 5ml

CBD Balance Pulse Point Roll On 800mg CBD 4ml

CBD Overnight Reset Night Face Mask 15ml

Mini Pillow Mist & Eye Mask 800mg CBD 4ml

Mini Sleep Drops 300mg CBD 3ml

Available from LookFantastic, it’s worth £599 but retails for £299.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.