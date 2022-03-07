Best essential oil room diffusers for your home - plus why they help if you're feeling stressed or anxious

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed? You’re not alone.

While there are many solutions to help calm the mind, and alleviate that uneasy feeling, one of the top recommendations include essential oils.

Essential oils are commonly dabbed on the pillow, droplets added to your bath, or some even add some drops to their temples or pressure points to put them at ease, but reed and oil diffusers are another alternative to make for a calming workplace or home.

There are a whole host of essential oil room diffusers; from electric creations, also known as nebulizing diffusers, to reed diffusers and scented candles.

While some may wish to treat someone else to a moment of zen this Mother’s Day, which falls on 27 March, or for other occasions, others may wish to indulge themselves in a little aromatherapy treatment in the comfort of their own home, either way we have found the best essential oils for anxiety to shop now from high street retailers.

What are the best essential oils for anxiety

There are a whole host of essential oils on the market, but the best essential oils for anxiety are often lavender scents and peppermint, which works to calm the mind and soul.

Other popular essential scents include tea tree oil, bergamot, ylang ylang and eucalyptus, as well as floral scents such as chamomile and jasmine.

Neal's Yard Remedies Lavender Essential Oil 10ml, £7.60, Lookfantastic

What are the best essential oils for sleep?

While there are plenty of essential oils on the market, the best ones to help those with insomnia, restless minds, and struggling to sleep, may find lavender, sage, chamomile and bergamot oils are the go-to to alleviate stress, and calm the mind.

Miaroma Eucalyptus Pure Essential Oil, £5.50, Holland and Barrett

How to use essential oils for anxiety?

Essential oils can be used in several ways to help alleviate symptoms of anxiety. While some may apply one or two drops onto a tissue, or onto a pillow, when they sleep, others may add droplets into their bath to soothe them after a tough day.

Some may dilute the oils and apply to the skin, inhaled through a reed diffuser, although our personal favourite way to use essential oils is through inhalation and adding two drops into an oil diffuser, which can scent a whole room.

Where to apply essential oils for anxiety?

Knowing where to apply essential oils to ease anxiety can be difficult, but we have the solution.

Typically essential oils can be applied to the pressure points, such as on the temples on your forehead, on your neck, or on the inside of your wrists, as the oils connect the brain and nervous system to positively lift your mood.

For those wanting to target anxiety may be best to apply essential oils to the neck and shoulders, and also onto the chest, as the essential oils can be easily inhaled to calm the overwhelming feeling of stress and anxiety.

Aromatherapy Essential Oils Gift Set, £6.98, Amazon

The best essential oil electric diffusers

1. Neom Wellbeing Pod

Neom is, arguably, the go-to brand when it comes to shopping for essential oil diffusers, whether it is reed or electric diffusers.

Our personal favourite is the Wellbeing Pod Mini, as it is compact enough to prop up at home, your office and even in the car.

Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser, £95, Neom

2. M&S Electric Diffuser

M&S has us covered across all bases, from food, to fashion, as well as home essentials and much more, and we don’t have to spend a pretty penny either.

The Electric Diffuser Gift Set is a winning option, as it is not only affordable, but this electronic ultrasonic diffuser releases essential oils, as well as an illuminating LED light, to help you chill out.

Electric Diffuser Gift Set, £29.50, M&S

3. Tisserand Aroma Spa Diffuser

Tisserand’s Aroma Spa Diffuser has piqued our interest, as it not only releases the scent of essential oils, but also releases a soft coloured light.

The combination of aromatherapy and chromatherapy is exactly what we need to ease the mind and relieve anxiety.

Add into the mix there is currently a deal on at Holland & Barrett allowing you to buy one and get one free, so you can keep one and gift the other to your mum this Mother’s Day.

Tisserand Aroma Spa Diffuser, £30, Holland & Barrett

4. The White Company Electric Diffuser

We are a sucker for The White Company scented candles, diffusers, bath products and home buys, and with the wide range of scents available to shop from refreshing Blanc, Noir ranges, to Grapefruit, Seashells and many more options, there is something to suit everyone’s needs.

Alongside the scented candles, and room sprays, The White Company also has an electronic diffuser, which can fill your room with soothing scents.

Electronic Diffuser, £65, The White Company

5. Rituals The Perfume Genie

Rituals is another firm favourite when shopping for home scents and room sprays, but The Perfume Genie has caught our attention for more reasons than one.

Not only does this creation look like something out of Aladdin, and makes for a huge talking point when on display in the home, but it also has 35 schedules to release the aroma into your room, and can be controlled manually or remotely via your smart device.

The Perfume Genie 2.0, £99, Rituals

6. ESPA Diffuser Pod

ESPA products just remind us of being in a spa, and for those wanting ultimate relaxation in the comfort of your own home in a bid to de-stress, ESPA’s Diffuser Pod is a must have.

This creation is compatible with ESPA’s collection of essential oils to soothe the mind, with an oil to address all moods, while the light setting acts as a nightlight to enhance the calming atmosphere.

ESPA Diffuser Pod, £68, Lookfantastic

7. AromaWorks Electric Diffuser

AromaWorks is the ideal purchase for those buying an electric diffuser on a budget.

This creation emits a light mist of scented therapeutical aromas, which, combined with the mood lighting, works to create a soothing and relaxing environment to relieve any stresses.

AromaWorks Mains Operated Electric Diffuser, £29.99, Boots

8. The Oils Company Himalayan Rock Salt Diffuser

Himalayan rock salt lamps have been popular purchases for those looking for mood boosting items, and light therapy treatments.

But this creation combines the concept of Himalayan rock salt lamps and aromatherapy diffusers, in one to lift your spirits, calm the mind and help relieve any pent up stresses by creating a calming atmosphere.

Wireless Himalayan Rock Salt Diffuser, £24.99, The Oils Company

9. Aromatherapy Associates The Atomiser

Aromatherapy Associates has created The Atomiser, which works to emit a therapeutic aroma into the room to calm anxiety.

Unlike some oil diffusers, this creation doesn’t need water or droplets of essential oils, as it relies on an essential oil plug in, which it automatically turns into a light mist.

Aromatherapy Associates The Atomiser, £120, FeelUnique

10. The Tech Bar MoodoGO Portable Fragrance Diffuser

Anxiety creeps up on you when you don’t expect it, and for those who aim to combat that crippling overwhelming feeling The Tech Bar’s Portable Fragrance Diffuser is just the ticket.

This lightweight design comes with a USB cable to plug into your car, laptop, or socket with USB port, so you can breathe a sigh of relief wherever in the world you are.

THE TECH BAR MoodoGO Portable Fragrance Diffuser, £59.95, Selfridges

