10 sports bras with the best reviews: From Marks & Spencer to Lululemon

We have searched high and low for the best sports bras to suit everyone’s body shape, and to keep everything in place even on those high intensity workouts.

We have tried our fair share of cropped tops and sports bras, but of course, every shopper has different needs.

And, what with the New Year bringing with it New Year's resolutions, which often include getting into fitness or finding a new hobby, we plan to share our findings for a comfortable sports bra that feels more like a second skin.

Whether you are looking for lightweight and breathable sports bras, designs with no underwire, creations best suited for high impact, or for larger breasts, you are spoilt for choice.

High street retailers, including M&S, Lululemon, Nike, as well as Sweaty Betty are often the go-to shopping destinations to buy sports bras.

M&S sports bras

M&S is our go-to shopping destination for everything; food shopping, as well as fashion, sleepwear, footwear, underwear and sportswear.

One item that is particularly high on our radar is the Flexifit Non Wired Crop Top, which has garnered over 1,177 reviews from shoppers. The Flexifit technology moulds to your body shape to provide optimum comfort during your workout, while it also features removable padding, and a gel waistband so not to dig in. Nailed it M&S!

Our top pick:

Flexifit™ Non Wired Crop Top, £20, Marks & Spencer

Nike sports bras

Nike’s Dri-Fit Rival High-Support Sports Bra ticks all the boxes in our opinion. Not only does it help you find the perfect fit with cups A to E available to shop, but it has hook and eye fastening so to avoid any uncomfortable tightness, or gaping, as well as adjustable straps. It is suitable for high intensity sports, which means it's a design we can rely on at all costs. Plus it is super flattering, thanks to the v-plunge and racerback detail.

Our top pick:

Nike Dri-FIT Rival Women's High-Support Sports Bra, £49.95, Nike

Sweaty Betty sports bras

Sweaty Betty’s Stamina Workout Bra has received over 2,000 glowing reviews from shoppers, and it is no surprise why. This creation boasts a 4-way stretch to allow you to move freely when working out, while it is also seam free and non-padded so as to not cause any discomfort or dig in, which is our personal pet peeve. It has medium support and comes in sizes extra small to triple extra large.

Our top pick:

Stamina Workout Bra, £40, Sweaty Betty

Lululemon sports bras

When shopping for sports bras at Lululemon you truly are spoilt for choice, with the Align Bra, Energy Bra, and Wunder Train design all being amongst the brand’s bestsellers, however, the Energy Bra pipped the others to the post with its glowing reviews.

Not only is it a chic design, which is flattering for all body shapes, but it is suitable for all sports, has a four-way stretch for optimum comfort, is sweat-wicking to help moderate your body temperature, and has removable pads too.

Our top pick:

Stamina Workout Bra, £40, Lululemon

Alo Yoga sports bras

Alo Yoga is the brand to go to for… you guessed it - yoga or pilates attire. For those looking for flattering, stylish and comfortable yet lightweight and breathable designs when carrying out light to medium impact exercise, look no further. The Airbrush Real Bra Tank in particular has proved to be a hit with shoppers, who have hailed it the “perfect” sports bra.

It features a subtle built-in shelf bra for support and coverage, while the v-plunge and racerback design flatter all figures. It is sculpting, has soft cups and is moisture-wicking. Yes, yes and yes.

Our top pick:

Airbrush Real Bra Tank, £69, Alo Yoga

Gymshark sports bras

Gymshark is one of the more affordable sportswear brands to shop, so is ideal for those on a budget, or who may be exercising for the first time and do not want to spend a small fortune in case they don’t continue - and we understand.

The Ruched Training Sports Bra has over 126 reviews from shoppers. It suits those who are in need of light to medium support, has adjustable straps and removable padding, and is lightweight and flattering on the bust too, thanks to the ruched detail.

Our top pick:

Ruched Training Sports Bra, £25, Gymshark

Gym + Coffee sports bras

Gym + Coffee is arguably the unsung hero in the sportswear business, but a firm favourite in our athleisurewear wardrobes.

After almost two years living in workout gear or loungewear while working from home in the pandemic, we have come to realise spending the day in workout attire, even if we have no intention of working out, is extra comfortable. For those who are looking for exactly that, the Lotis Knit Bra is for you. You can enjoy low impact work outs in it, such as yoga or pilates, or simply laze around the home in comfort.

Our top pick:

Lotus Rib Knit Bra, £35, Gym + Coffee

Brooks sports bras

The Dare Crossback Run Bra is a top-selling item for those looking for a comfortable, supportive sports bra when running, which will not budge and will hold you in place when cranking up the mileage.

This design has a cross back style, round neck front, built-in cups, is breathable, and is a seamless design so as not to chafe the wearer on their workout.

Our top pick:

Lotus Rib Knit Bra, £55, Brooks Bra

adidas Sports Bras

adidas’s Don’t Rest Alphaskin bra is their top rated sports bra online, and one we are adding to basket. It is water absorbent, moisture-wicking, and provides strong support for medium impact exercise. What we particularly love is the Alphaskin technology, which not only supports the body but also provides a second skin-like feel.

Our top pick:

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra, £23, adidas

Tala Sports Bras

Tala is a sportswear brand, which has increased in popularity amongst social media influencers. This design in particular may be new season, but it is already in popular demand, as it is a “sports bra and crop top hybrid”, with compression band, removable pads, cross back and is made from sustainable fabrics.

Skinluxe Tank Sports Bra, £36, Brooks Bra

