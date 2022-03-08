Best neck massagers with top reviews for 2022: From Theragun and Shiatsu heated electric massagers to manual rollers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s safe to say almost everyone has suffered with a stiff neck, or upper body tension, at some point in their life - and it’s not fun.

Some may have pulled a muscle, found stress causes tension to build up in the neck and shoulders, have an uncomfortable WFH set up, or slept awkwardly and woken up with a crick in your neck, and a massage is often the key to releasing that stiffness.

While we can’t always visit a masseuse to work on those knots, having the tools to give yourself a pamper, or expert treatment in the comfort of your own home - and without the hefty price tag - is a welcome solution.

We have found a whole host of neck massagers to help loosen up those tight areas, from Theragun and Shiatsu heated electric massagers, to manual handheld devices and affordable foam rollers, there is something to suit all budgets.

Best neck massagers

Theragun

The one and only massager if you ask us, and though it is a higher price point it has all the bells and whistles to reach every knot, and alleviate almost all aches and pains.

What we love about the Theragun is it comes with a carry case to house additional props to fit onto the device, which helps you to get into every nook and cranny for an intense massage.

Theragun Prime, £275, Theragun

Shiatsu neck massager

With over 31,000 glowing reviews, over 86% of which have been rated 4 stars and above, this is a neck massager you will not want to miss out on.

The Shiatsu Back, Shoulder and Neck massager may resemble a sling, but has multiple functions to get into those hard to reach aches and pains. It features eight massage rollers, which can be heated and set on various intensity settings, which, combined with the bi-directional movement mimics that of a real life massage. Plus, you can use it on your legs and other areas too.

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager, £39.99, Amazon

Menkind

Want to go handsfree while your neck massager works its magic? This affordable gadget will allow exactly that.

This design neatly sits around your neck to send electric pulse massages, while the vibrating gel patches can be places along your shoulders for a secondary massage that will relieve muscle pain and stimulate blood circulation.

Battery Operated Pulse Neck Massager, £11.97, Menkind

HoMedics

HoMedics is another leading brand for those on the hunt for neck massagers and pain relieving technology.

This creation is genius, and though it is on the pricey side, it aims to massage and provide heat therapy to the upper body, which can be controlled via a remote control attachment.

HoMedics GEL Shiatsu Massage Cushion, £299.99, Boots

HoMedics (yes, again)

For those who are looking for a compact device suitable to take on the go, HoMedics Handheld Shiatsu Massager is the answer.

This lightweight design has a variety of attachments to target deep muscle pain, or more surface level ailments. It features an ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable to hold when working on those sore spots.

HoMedics Handheld Shiatsu Massager, £39.99, LOOKFANTASTIC

Argos

Worn in a similar way to a shawl, this device provides heat therapy, as well as a vibration massage to release any tension in the upper body.

This device has six pre-set programmes so you can alter the intensity to get into those deep knots. The wearable design allows you to go hands free and continue working while working on the problem area - should you choose.

HoMedics Comfort Neck and Shoulder Massager, £40, Argos

The Body Shop

For those looking for a bargain buy to resolve any tension in the neck, this Total Body Relaxer is the answer.

It is lightweight, durable, and ideal for those on the go. The prop itself boasts a classic design with the roller ball fixture to knead into tight muscles with ease, with the pressure depending on your preference.

Total Body Relaxer, £10, The Body Shop

Boots

Shoppers “highly recommend” this design, as it is cordless, and perfect for those in need of a neck massage.

Lean into the pillow, which has in built rotating massage balls, and a heat option, to warm up the target area, and massage away any knots or tension.

Homedics recharge shiatsu pillow, £59.99, Boots

