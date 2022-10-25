Boots offers huge savings on flu jab: one day only

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Flu season is here, but we're happy to report Boots is here to help ease the strain.

For one day only Tuesday 25 October, the high street hero is offering its private Winter Flu Jab Service for just £10, rather than the usual price of £16.99.

WATCH: Dr. Ellie Cannon shares her tips on staying healthy during winter

Patients need to book online or in-store on the day to secure this one-time offer, though Boots also offers the free NHS flu jab as part of its Winter Flu Jab Service for all patients aged 50 and over and other eligible groups.

You don't need to have the flu jab on Tuesday 25 to access the discount, just book it.

Of the decision to reduce the price of the flu jab, Boots' pharmacist Bina Mehta said: "Flu is an unpleasant virus that can make you feel really unwell. Getting your flu jab is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and the NHS from the virus this winter.

Boots is offering the flu jab for £10

"If you do still catch the virus after being vaccinated, your symptoms are likely to be much milder," Bina adds.

She also points out that having the flu jab makes it less likely that you'll pass the virus on to others.

"After your jab, it usually takes 10 to 14 days for you to be protected, so it's best to book your vaccination as early as you can," Bina explains.

