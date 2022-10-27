Plans in place for King Charles III's illness - report

Following discussions in the House of Lords, plans are being put in place in case King Charles III becomes unwell.

READ: King Charles changes Christmas schedule at Windsor Castle

The new plans will likely see an increase in members of the royal family who are permitted to deputise for the king if he is overseas on an official trip or ill.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles appears on The Repair Shop

Those who can step in are called Counsellors of State, with the list including the four most senior adults in the line of succession – the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

MORE: You could fly with King Charles – details

READ: King Charles has a very special wish for his granddaughter Princess Charlotte

However as Prince Harry now lives in California, and Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal, the discussion in the House of Lords suggested that Princess Anne and Prince Edward will be added to the list of royals who can stand in for the king.

The subject was raised by Labour Peer Viscount Stansgate on Monday in the House of Lords when he asked the Government what plans it had, if any, to amend the Regency Act, which is the official name for who can stand in for the monarch.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward could be named Counsellors of State

The Viscount asked: "Is it not time for the Government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?" referring to the fact that two of the Counsellors of State are unlikely to be able to step in.

SEE: King Charles breaks 19-year tradition with Buckingham Palace change – did you notice?

It is thought any amendment to the Regency Act, to increase the number of counsellors, will be completed later this year before the King and Queen Consort go on overseas tours in 2023, which may happen at the same time the Prince and Princess of Wales are also out of the country.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are set to be overseas next year

Counsellors of State are authorised to carry out most of the official duties of the Sovereign such as attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.