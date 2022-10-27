King Charles changes Christmas schedule at Windsor Castle The new monarch is looking ahead to the festive season

King Charles III has taken over Windsor Castle since his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September, and it's time to look ahead to Christmas plans.

The Royal Collection Trust announced the dates that the Christmas displays will commence at Windsor, and it's a day earlier than last year!

The exciting post read: "Dates for our popular Christmas displays have just been announced!

Windsor Castle Christmas decorations will be on display from 24 November 2022 to 2 January 2023.

Christmas is due to arrive at Windsor Castle in November

"Decorations at Holyrood Palace will be up from 1 December 2022 to 2 January 2023. Special events in December include Christmas Exclusive Evening Tours for adults and a Christmas activity day for children. See our bio links for more details. Both displays are included with standard admission tickets."

In 2021, the halls got decked on 25 November, so it appears the festive season is creeping earlier each time.

The décor inside the castle includes a spectacular tree which stands at 20 feet (which is around the same height as the average two storey home in the UK!). The decorating of the tree is a military operation with ladders and multiple staff to make it perfect ahead of the celebrations.

Holyroodhouse will have a slightly smaller 15-ft tree in the Great Gallery which the public will be able to come and admire from the start of December.

The decor includes a massive Christmas tree

It has not yet been revealed if His Majesty will invite his close family to reside at Sandringham House for Christmas, as the Queen used to. The royal family raditionally attend church at St Mary's Magdalene on the grounds of Sandringham on Christmas morning.

There are no presents on Christmas Day for the royals as they actually exchange gifts on Christmas Eve, thanks to the late Queen's German ancestry, where that is the tradition.

