You could fly with King Charles – details

You could soar through the sky with the monarch of the United Kingdom – provided you have the relevant flying credentials, that is.

King Charles is advertising for a new helicopter pilot, to transport His Majesty and other members of the royal family to engagements across the country.

A job posting on the royal household's official website reveals that they are seeking either a Co-Pilot or Pilot in Command with experience in flying a Sikorsky S76 C++ helicopter.

The role includes planning flight routes as well as management and administrative duties on top of safely flying royalty to their destinations.

Flexibility is important, according to the advertisement, as night flights will be part of the job and the successful applicant will need to live within one hour of RAF Odiham.

It's been a busy few days for the King, who asked new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to form a government earlier this week as he met with the political leader for the first time in his capacity as Head of Parliament.

King Charles met with Rishi Sunak

The monarch also returned to Sandringham in Norfolk, his late mother's beloved estate, for the first time since her death, attending church there on Sunday.

On a lighter note, the King will appear on The Repair Shop on Wednesday evening, speaking to host Jay Blades about their shared passion for restoration.

Also this week, King Charles experienced a sweet tradition for the first time.

The King is looking for a new pilot

As the monarch rested at Clarence House, he was treated to a serenade from the His Majesty's Pipe Major, in a tradition that dates back to 1843 under the reign of Queen Victoria.

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family posted the video online, sharing: "His Majesty's Pipe Major played for the first time in the Clarence House garden this morning, as The King woke up in residence."

Royal fans were moved by the touching tradition, as one commented: "Wonderful tradition, love the history."

