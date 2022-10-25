GMA's Amy Robach is a total business babe in fitted sweater and slick nude pants The Good Morning America host started the week looking ultra chic

Good Morning America's anchor Amy Robach was one to watch on Monday as she served a seriously slick business-babe aesthetic with fitted knitwear and silhouette-enhancing pants on the NBC morning show.

Her stylist @jls_style took to Instagram to give Amy's fans a closer look at her effortlessly chic workwear - and fans are swooning over the simplicity of her ensemble. Rocking a Vince black sweater with an elegant square neckline and waist-cinching paper bag pants from Marciano, the 49-year-old anchor looked better than ever to start the week.

WATCH: Inside Amy Robach and Robin Roberts' special bond

Keeping it simple, Amy slipped into a pair of nude pointed-toe heels, elongating her athletic frame. Her blonde bob was swept into a side part, while striking hoop earrings from Accessory Concierge added instant glamour to her fall wardrobe. We're obsessed!

Amy's fans couldn't help but comment on her stylist's post, following the comments section with compliments. "Looking fine fine fine," wrote one fan, as another sweetly shared: "Classy and perfection."

Amy kept it simple in a black-and-nude combo outfit

The NBC star's on-screen outfit never fails to disappoint her doting fans. From color-block prints to flirty, feminine frocks and daring leather getups, Amy isn't afraid to experiment with her sartorial elegance - and she always nails a dress code.

If you're wondering how Amy gets her enviable glow, the star follows a seriously dedicated health and fitness routine that no doubt keeps her in shape.

From following a high-fat, low-carb diet to weightlifting, boxing, and running, Amy is extremely health conscious - particularly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

Earlier this month, the GMA star completed the Chicago Marathon in stellar time, proving her athletic prowess as she took to social media to share a series of highlights documenting her milestone achievement.

The GMA host always looks fabulous

In one joyful snap, a radiant-looking Amy beamed for a celebratory selfie with her enormous marathon medal.

The mom-of-two included a snippet of her running data, proudly sharing her final race time of 4:17:36. Now that is impressive.

