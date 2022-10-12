GMA's Amy Robach rocks flattering fitted pants in the boldest colour The blonde beauty looked radiant in her colorful outfit

Amy Robach looked incredible to host Good Morning America on Tuesday, rocking a bright and beautiful pair of lime green wide-leg pants and a nautical striped T-shirt.

Delighting fans on Wednesday, the 49-year-old re-shared her stylist @jls_style's Instagram post detailing her outfit credits, revealing her ultra-chic chino pants were from Marella. Amy's figure-flattering top was an affordable Zara find, which she paired with elegant pointed-toe heels in an understated nude hue.

WATCH: Amy Robach showcases incredible abs during uneasy workout

Amy's fashion-forward T-shirt featured a stunning scoop neckline, capped sleeves and bold stripes in navy and white.

The GMA anchor teamed her ensemble with chunky gold hoops, elevating her look with a 'full glam' makeup combo consisting of a creamy blush, metallic makeup look and striking pink lip.

Amy turned heads in the stunning colorful pants

The star frequently explores figure-flattering silhouettes and outfits that emphasise her athletic shape, with her latest on-screen outfit being no different.

Fans couldn't resist sharing their love for her gorgeous green look, rushing to compliment her statement green chino pants. "So bright!!" wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emojis, while a second fan wrote in excitement: "She's baaack!"

Amy's return to GMA comes just after the star proved her athletic prowess after running her third marathon in New York this week.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the milestone moment, the star penned a heartfelt tribute to her running buddy. "Marathon number three with my best girl... can't imagine crossing a finish line without you @nikespina... @nycmarathon here we come!"

Amy ran her third marathon this week

Amy's followers were quick to send messages of support for her and her friend. "Yes, congratulations!! You both are awesome!" read one comment, as another fan wrote: "Well done!!! Congrats!!!!"

"You are truly an inspiration," a third fan sweetly shared. On Monday, Amy shared a post-marathon update with her followers, simply writing: "FINISHERS!!!!" as she proudly held up her medal.

