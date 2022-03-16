Amy Robach highlights her toned physique in stunning photos The Good Morning America star is a fitness fanatic

Amy Robach is one of the fittest women on television and is always sharing insights into her fitness routines and during this week she wowed once again.

The Good Morning America host shared some snaps from another one of her mammoth running sessions, and she looked unbelievable in a red crop top and blue leggings. The star was training for the New York City half-marathon, which is sponsored by United Airlines and takes place on Sunday, and shared some snaps as she crossed the Manhattan Bridge, which will be part of the course.

Amy and her close friend posed for a selfie before they embarked on their run both flashing smiles at the camera.

The other photos showed Amy deep in training, and more of her glamorous outfit. The snaps saw her look from the back, featuring some string lace-up detailing.

"Big city dreams!!! Bridge training today… 5 days till #unitednychalf," she wrote in her caption.

Amy looked amazing as she prepared to train

Fans were impressed with Amy's work ethic, and were quick to shower the mom-of-two with praise.

One responded: "You 3 are gonna crush it!" and a second posted: "Good luck to all of you/ not that you need it."

A third said: "I love that you and your pal are in this together, great bonds that don't break," and a fourth added: "Come on queens."

Amy also shared some clips of herself running across the bridge – and she made it look like a breeze!

Amy is training for the half-marathon on Sunday

The 49-year-old never misses an opportunity to keep fit, and during her recent trip to the Galapagos Islands, she showed off the results.

In a series of snapshots, Amy wore a series of outfits from flowing dresses to wetsuits but nothing displayed the results of her workouts more than when she wore a pair of thigh-skimming shorts to deliver a report to the camera.

Amy appeared tanned from her trip and she flashed her defined form in the summery attire.

