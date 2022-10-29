Strictly star Anton Du Beke's hair transplant: see transformation

Strictly star Anton Du Beke, 56, underwent a life-changing hair transplant in 2018, saying it made him feel 25 again.

READ: Strictly's Anton du Beke's twins take after dad with their new hobby - details

The judge took to Twitter to share a before and after photo from his hair transplant, revealing details of the procedure. "It's honestly one of the best decisions I've ever made - I feel 25 again!" he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anton du Beke on his 25-year dance partnership with Erin Boag

Anton also wrote about his hair transplant in a lengthy blog post on his official website. He said: "Image is very important to me. If, as a performer, you're known for having a good head of hair, should you start to lose it, you lose it very publicly and it can very much affect one's confidence.

MORE: 9 rare photos of Anton du Beke's seriously cute twins

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing judges' dazzling homes revealed

"I realised that this was something I couldn't ignore, and of course, that it wasn't going to improve on its own. I started reading up about the various options for treatment, and it looked like a hair transplant could be the solution I needed."

The star added that after the procedure, he now feels like a "new man." He said: "I feel fantastic, like a new man – it’s given me so much more confidence when appearing on television or having my picture taken and I’m so glad I took action when I did."

Anton Du Beke before and after hair transplant

Anton, who was 51 at the time of the procedure, recommended the treatment by actor James Nesbitt, who has also been open about having a hair transplant.

READ: Strictly star Anton Du Beke shares injury that forced him into judging

In 2017, James said: "My new hairline has attracted quite a bit of media attention so I've decided to use my positive experience to help other men who are suffering from hair loss.

Anton's new hair made him feel 25 again

"I would advise anyone who is concerned about hair loss to do their research carefully, as I did, before proceeding with treatment. You should also be totally confident that the team you choose to help you are fully qualified to do so."

Both James and Anton opted to have their surgeries with Hair Restoration Blackrock in Ireland.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.