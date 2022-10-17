Strictly star Helen Skelton's style change since appearing on the show – did you spot it? Helen is making her mark on the dancefloor

Countryfile favourite Helen Skelton is wowing Strictly fans each week with her impressive dances, but the presenter is feeling the side effects of hours of dancing each week.

We're more used to seeing Helen galivanting around in wellies when she's presenting Countryfile, but Strictly has seen the star swap her Hunters for heels – and she's not a fan!

After dancing the paso doble with Gorka Marquez on Saturday in a pair of shiny black heels, Helen revealed on Lorraine that heels are not for her.

"No heels today," Helen joked to Ranvir Singh, who's filling in for Lorraine. "Not for a while," she added, after Ranvir asked her about her Strictly blisters.

Helen has worn heels for each of her Strictly performances so far, so it makes sense she fancies a break from them.

Helen Skelton's Strictly heels are causing her issues

That said, the star did call the show her "ultimate me-time," explaining she sees work as me-time, but appreciates this is not the case for most people.

It's been a difficult week for Helen in her personal life, as it emerged that her ex-husband Richie Myler is reportedly expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill.

Helen Skelton wore flat boots to appear on Lorraine

The news comes just six months after Helen announced her split from the rugby player, with whom she shares three children.

According to the Sun, Stephanie and Richie are "thrilled" to be having their first child together. She is said to already be displaying a noticeable baby bump on social media.

