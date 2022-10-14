Strictly's Will Mellor addresses fan concern following worrying appearance Will has been very unwell

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor worried fans during an appearance on It Takes Two after he seemed unwell.

READ: Will Mellor gives emotional shout out to mother after family trauma

Following his time on the spin-off show, Will's fans took to Instagram to share their concern, writing: "Saw you tonight on Strictly It Takes Two. Poor you Will, you did not look well at all. Hope the meds kick in," and: "You really shouldn't have been made to do ITT, you should be in bed resting so you'll hopefully be ok to dance on Saturday night. Get well soon."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor shares reality of his illness

Will shared a video on Instagram, explaining the reality of his condition. "I want to apologise for the way I sound, I've not been well at all this week. I went into training on Monday and I just had to go home because I was feeling poorly and I've been laid up ever since. I've got a bug, a virus, whatever you want to call it."

READ: Are Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin and celeb co-star dating? Details

EXCLUSIVE: Giovanni Pernice laughs off early Strictly exit with candid comment

"I was aching all over, he continued. "I've just done Strictly It Takes Two and a lot of people were commenting saying 'you sound really poorly' so I wanted to say thanks for your comments, but I probably sound worse than I am because I coughed my throat out."

The 46-year-old explained that he'd tried to train that day, eager to learn the steps as he still plans to perform live on Saturday night. "I just hope I can get through it," he said, before sharing that he's dancing to Ed Sheeran's track The Joker and The Queen.

Will Mellor has been unwell all week

"I love that song and really want to do it justice, but we'll have to see what I can do," he told his followers, who rushed to send their well wishes.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice put on loving display at NTAs

"Get well soon man. We're rooting for you," one said, while another commented: "Hope you feel better soon Will, you can only try your best on Saturday and give it 100% like you always do!"

Fans hope to see Will perform on Saturday

Here's hoping Will is able to learn his dance ahead of the show this weekend.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to keep up to date with all things Strictly.