Strictly star Anton Du Beke shares injury that forced him into judging Anton Du Beke has been on the show since 2004

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, 56, has been a constant on the show since it launched in 2004, switching from dancing to judging.

Ahead of the launch of the show, Anton addressed whether he missed his previous role on the show, explaining: "I do watch some of the pros do the numbers and get a bit of dance envy, thinking I wish I could have been a part of that."

Anton, who last danced in 2020, went on to explain that he has a health woe that prevents him from taking to the floor, explaining: "Judging is so much easier on the knees."

In 2021, before it was announced that Anton wouldn't be dancing again, the star said on Steph's Packed Lunch: "I've got to win before the knees play up – whilst they are still going well."

His decision to rejoin the show in a judging capacity suggests his joints got the better of him.

Despite envying the pros still dancing, Anton did say: "I'm delighted, elated, excited, proud, thrilled, to be coming back as a judge this year. It's the most wonderful thing to be a part of. I feel honoured to have been on the show since the beginning and to now be on the judging panel."

It's common for professional dancers to experience injuries, with Karen Hauer giving an insight into what they go through for their craft.

It's common for dancers to become injured

Accompanied by three photos of herself atop a treatment bed, Karen wrote: "Yesterday's day off = physio. Our ONE day off during the week consists of trying to get as much aid to our aching muscles to get us all thru our final week of shows. Dancing is no joke. Not a fairy tale. It hurts."

In the photos, Karen could be seen receiving physio and acupuncture. She continued her caption: "We do everything in our power to go out there on stage and make it thru without anyone knowing and still enjoy it. Anyone seen my spine?"

