Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson causes a stir with Covid-19 diagnosis reveal The Cleaning Lady star is now in quarantine

Oliver Hudson revealed on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19, although in true fashion, it wasn't the kind of reveal you'd expect.

The actor took to Instagram with another one of his singing videos, this time titled: "'I have Covid' by Oliver Rutledge Hudson."

The video mostly consisted of him in bed singing "I have Covid-19" over and over, even pulling out a falsetto at one point, to share news of his diagnosis.

Of course, to fans of the actor, this was right on par for the course, and while they sent him messages of care and well wishes, they were equally as enamored by his reveal style.

"CDC really needs to jump on this jingle for its commercials," one fan wrote as another commented: "Ah. The Covid falsetto. Precious."

A third said: "At least you have Yellowstone to keep you entertained," while a fourth added: "Best Covid song ever though. It captures the emotion of it all," and a fifth jokingly called him: "Oliver Lloyd Webber."

Oliver sang his way through his Covid-19 diagnosis reveal

Goldie Hawn's son alluded to his ill health in an earlier video he shared, aptly titled: "'Rough Morning for me' by Oliver Rutledge Hudson."

It featured him in a familiar spot, making his morning coffee in his kitchen while covered up in a sweatshirt and beanie.

He sang about having a "rough morning" and of being sick the entire weekend and now having to take the kids to school.

At one point, he even mentioned how tired he was and emphasized that point by pretending to fall asleep in the middle, signing off from there.

The actor previously sang about being sick and having a rough morning

His sister Kate Hudson couldn't resist getting in on the fun as she commented: "Just a family of songwriters…..," while Gwyneth Paltrow also quipped: "It's a hit."

