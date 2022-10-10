Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares glimpse inside unbelievably tidy home

Oliver Hudson's latest comedic Instagram post saw The Cleaning Lady star undergo a series of outfit changes that eventually left him nude. "Figuring out transitions on the reels…' wrote the father-of-three.

SEE: Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's spacious garden at family home

While fans were left in stitches at the actor's hilarious video, others couldn't help but notice the immaculate corner of Oliver's LA home in the backdrop of his clip. The bright and airy room was complete with solid wood flooring and crisp white walls adorned with a gallery wall of mix 'n' match artwork.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares glimpse inside his immaculate home

The Hudson-Bartlett's tidy entryway features a bench in the hallway and a chic off-white front door. Wooden beams add character to the cosy living space as sleek grey curtains let in slivers of natural light.

Considering there are three children running around, we can't believe how neat and tidy the Dawson's Creek star's family home is.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unique living situation revealed - and it involves their grandchildren

Oliver filmed a comic Instagram Reel from inside his LA home

It's not the only time Goldie Hawn's son has given fans a glimpse at his organised living space. Oliver took to Instagram recently to share a look inside his vast closet, most of which seems to be dedicated to his sneaker collection.

Oliver totally impressed fans with the glimpse into his expansive collection, capturing rows upon rows of acrylic shoe shelves lined up several feet high and across a wall, filled with all sorts of sneakers, as well as a collection of boxes to one side.

SEE: Oliver Hudson sparks envy among fans with surprising glimpse inside family home

MORE: Goldie Hawn gushes over son Oliver Hudson and granddaughter in rare photo

The Hollywood star has an incredible living situation with his wife Erinn Bartlett and their three children, as they split their time between Aspen and LA.

The actor's family home in the mountains is owned by his mom Goldie and her partner Kurt Russell. Oliver even took his three children, 14-year-old Wilder, ten-year-old Bodhi, and eight-year-old Rio, out of school five years ago to take them to the mountains to enjoy some freedom.

Oliver's home is ultra-organized

Calling it a "special place," the family home is where Oliver spent a lot of time growing up with his siblings Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

The entire family spend Christmas in the mountains every year, and they also descended there during the pandemic in 2020.

Read more HELLO! US stories here