Oliver Hudson reveals he and his young son battle with the same health condition Goldie Hawn's son has struggled for years

Oliver Hudson has been very open about his struggles with his mental health over the years – but now he's revealed that his son also suffers from the same debilitating disorder that affects him.

READ: Oliver Hudson shares worrying update that sparks reaction: 'I'm an idiot'

The 46-year-old has battled with anxiety – a feeling of unease, such as worry or fear, that can be mild or severe – for over two decades and recently went off his medication before a severe flare-up made him return to his "happy pill".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital

"It was more of a generalized anxiety starting in my twenties, crazy bouts of anxiety, and then ten years ago, five years ago, and just this last summer prior was gnarly," he told Extra of his condition.

Oliver admitted that he came off his antidepressants because he felt "good", however, his anxiety soon returned and he was left with feelings of "gloom".

SEE: Oliver Hudson sparks envy among fans with surprising glimpse inside family home

MORE: Goldie Hawn gushes over son Oliver Hudson and granddaughter in rare photo

"I went off Lexapro because I'm like, 'I'm good, I don't need it anymore,'" Oliver explained. "Turns out, I weaned off properly, but for whatever reason, my chemistry just got twisted and I just fell down man."

He added: "It was really hardcore. Waking up feeling this gloom, can't breathe, trying to raise kids, and putting on a face."

Oliver previously opened up about stopping his medication

The Cleaning Lady star then revealed that one of his sons – he did not reveal which one – also began to struggle with anxiety.

"My son went through anxiety after I came out of it… Being able to talk to him about… I was able to put him at ease… Now he is good."

Oliver admitted he returned to his medication shortly after he landed his role on The Cleaning Lady. He explained: "I went back on Lexapro.

Oliver revealed one of his sons suffers from anxiety

"What happened was, I'm going, 'I'm gonna fight this because I have a battle spirit…' and then I get an offer for The Cleaning Lady, and I'm like, 'Uh-oh, I have to be straight for this. I can't go into this job with my mind completely lost.'

"I went back on… and now we're good. The stigma you know… The word anti-depressant can cause you to think… 'Oh, man… the word 'antidepressant' just sounds bad… How about 'happy pill'?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.