Oliver Hudson loves joking around with his fans on social media, but he enjoys doing it just as much with his family, especially his three kids.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares glimpse inside unbelievably tidy home

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself driving his daughter, Rio, to school, and he was in a particularly musical mood.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares glimpse inside his immaculate home

As soon as he started the clip, he began singing a comedic and rapid interpretation of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman's soundtrack.

His nine-year-old daughter was clearly used her father's shenanigans, though, as she simply stretched and briefly smiled, although definitely seemed unimpressed.

MORE: Oliver Hudson reveals he and his young son battle with the same health condition

Fans were left in hysterics as one commented: "I love this and your child's lack of reaction!! So awesome, they just know what you are like!!!!!!"

Another also said: "This is so funny! She's just so used to you but also loves it," while a third added: "She's so pretty, looks like your mom. And I love her face when you're singing."

Oliver serenaded his daughter on her way to school

The Cleaning Lady actor and son of Goldie Hawn opened up to his fans recently to make a startling revelation about his youngest child after her first parent/teacher conference on another drive back from school.

In a candid Instagram message, Oliver said: "Just came back from my daughter Rio's parent teacher conference. First one. She's in third grade."

MORE: Kate Hudson shares sweet shout-out to brother Oliver Hudson amid exciting months ahead

MORE: Goldie Hawn cheers on son Oliver Hudson's return to TV

He continued: "It was interesting, to say the least. Apparently she can't read, and she's gambling. She's betting on basketball. This is not even a joke.

"We were informed that she's bringing money to school and making bets on basketball, on shots. She's running some sort of a gambling ring. I'm not even kidding. All the kids are bringing money to school. I don't know what is happening."

The actor confessed that Rio was maybe not going to school for the right reasons

His wife Erinn could then be heard in the background saying, "She'll be fine," to which Oliver concurred and added: "She'll be fine."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.