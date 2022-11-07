Oliver Hudson consoled by fans after candid update The star took to social media

Oliver Hudson took to social media with a candid photo from the airport on Monday which prompted fans to console the star.

The actor, 46, shared a photo looking rather forlorn in a beanie hat and cosy winter cardigan whilst drinking a large icy beverage as he revealed his flight was delayed.

Captioning the post he simply penned: "Delayed…" Fans of the star were quick to comment on the update.

One penned: "Enjoy the downtime," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Sorry bout it bruh." A third said: "Get home safe LEGEND."

The star was at the airport

The star was traveling home after being in Albuquerque and was very upset to find himself without his wife and three children on Halloween last weekend.

Filming himself on a lonesome bus ride, the brother of Kate Hudson said: "This is called traveling on Halloween. It's a bummer. But you know what it's ok. It's just me on my own. But I hope you all have a great Halloween."

The son of Goldie Hawn then explained: "I'll be in Albuquerque. My kids are older, they're going to parties. But I love Halloween. I don't even get to dress up this year. The good news is that I get the bus all to myself."

Oliver was sad to be away from his family

He captioned the post: "Happy Halloween!!! I feel sad but I’m not showing it." Oliver was inundated with messages, including one from his sister, Kate. She felt his pain and wrote: "Oh Brother! We love you."

Fans responded to the Almost Famous actresses' comment and added: "He is so FUNNY!! I love your FAMILY," and, "we love your brother too".

Oliver is married to his wife Erinn. The duo tied the knot in 2006 and share their three children, Wilder, 15, Bohdi, 12, and Rio, nine.

