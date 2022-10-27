Anne Hathaway's uncomfortable health condition is surprisingly common

Anne Hathaway is everywhere right now, looking sophisticated at every occasion, but behind her ultra-glamorous exterior, the actress suffers from a painful condition, exacerbated by her career.

The star, who turns 40 in November, has been open in the past about how appearing on talk shows results in flare-ups of hives as a result of nerves, and given that she's on the talk show circuit at the moment, it's likely she's experiencing symptoms.

During a January 2021 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Anne stopped midway through the interview to confess how nervous she was, and how it was affecting her.

"I'm sorry, I get nervous talking to you," she said as she placed both hands around her neck. "It's happening. Is my neck red yet? Is it happening?"

The actress also shared a photo of her hives on Instagram, explaining it was the first case of hives she'd had in 2021.

Anne Hathaway posted a photo of her hives

Anne spoke about her hives in 2016 too, when appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. She posted a photo of her blotchy chest, writing: "'Proof that my "#ellendegeneres nerves" are real...'"

The Devil Wears Prada star's hives are a form of stress rash. When we're stressed our bodies can release chemicals that cause inflammation, resulting in raised bumps normally on the face, neck, chest or arms.

Anne Hathaway is appearing on a lot of talk shows at the moment

Hives tend to go down on their own in a few days, and don't require treatment.

Here's hoping Anne is looking after herself during this busy time!

