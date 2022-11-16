Kelly Ripa's post-workout photo will leave you lost for words The star prioritizes her workouts

Kelly Ripa well and truly wowed her fans with a selfie displaying her unbelievably toned physique.

The head-turning Instagram snapshot showed just how dedicated she is to her workouts as she put her abs front and center.

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa as she reflects on bittersweet family change

In the photo, Kelly was with her trainer, Anna Kaiser, and the pair appeared as ripped as can be.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shows off phenomenal workout routine

Kelly wore a cropped, sleeveless T-shirt and floral leggings but it was her washboard stomach and muscular arms which stole the show.

The mom-of-three looks and feels incredible and it's all thanks to her daily workouts and healthy outlook on life.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals sneak peek at daughter Lola's living arrangement in London

The star's dedication to health was praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO!.

Kelly showed off her toned physique

The television personality had gone to Daryl to get advice on how to kick her sugar cravings. "If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

SEE: Kelly Ripa shows off incredible physique in head-turning mini dress

WOW: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 5 incredible homes span from NY to the Caribbean – inside

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

Both Kelly and her husband Mark live a healthy lifestyle

"Being healthy is not about deprivation, it's about balance, and that's exactly how Kelly lives," Daryl added.

Kelly previously opened up to Parade magazine about her and her husband, Mark Consuelos's, healthy lifestyle and said: "We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago.

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.