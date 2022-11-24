Naga Munchetty's mental health revelation sparks fan outpouring

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty has caused an outpouring of fan support and a shift in debate about mental health since her surprising and very emotional revelation on Wednesday.

MORE: Naga Munchetty worries fans after leaving BBC Breakfast amid illness

The 47-year-old star's Instagram post which sparked the initial social media flurry offered a compelling insight, Naga wrote: "Felt rotten this morning. Didn't want to do anything. Did it. It was hard. I hated it. Then I loved the fact that I was doing it. Now am delighted it's over. And v proud of myself. #littlethings x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty praised by viewers for interviewing skills

The presenter's 56.2k Instagram fanbase have applauded her for raw, honest declaration about her mental health. Thousands of people have revealed that they have felt the same way too.

READ: Naga Munchetty divides opinion as she reveals reason for fear in new post

This Morning's Dr. Nighat Arif, who often appears alongside Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond on the ITV show offering viewers health advice, opened up as a result of Naga's message.

Naga Munchetty shared her health update with fans online

"Felt exactly the same this morning. Dragged myself to the pool. Did a swim. Hated it. NOW so thankful I did it", the doctor replied.

The outpouring of support resonated with so many fans, with one person recognising Naga's words and commenting: "I know exactly how you feel, you feel on top of the world when it’s done and if you don’t do it you feel guilty. Well done, take care."

The star is always open about her mental health

Another fan emulated Naga's approach with positive results, saying: "Me too - went to the gym and did my weights and treadmill and feel better in myself now."

Naga reached so many people who found comfort in her post and exclaimed: "We get days like this!!" With another praising Naga's bravery and saying: "You set the standards! Well done you! Exactly the right thing to do!"

MORE: Naga Munchetty recalls the moment she left in tears after being called 'useless' by bosses

After being forced to come off-air 20 minutes into BBC Breakfast on Friday, Naga's fans have tried to check in with her to find out how she is doing since her post and earlier today she offered a very reassuring response to a fan who tweeted: "Are you better now? The last time I saw you on @BBCBreakfast you were obviously under the weather and withdrew."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.