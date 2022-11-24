Naga Munchetty reassures concerned fans as she makes return to BBC Breakfast The star was forced to come off-air due to illness last Friday

Naga Munchetty has given a health update after she was forced to come off-air 20 minutes into BBC Breakfast on Friday.

Responding to a fan who tweeted: "Are you better now? The last time I saw you on @BBCBreakfast you were obviously under the weather and withdrew," Naga replied that she was "recovering well," before thanking the concerned follower.

During Friday's show, Charlie Stayt explained the star's absence, saying: "You may have noticed this morning, Naga has just stepped away from the sofa for a moment, with a slight struggle with her voice. So, we'll see how that works out."

While Naga didn't return to the sofa for the remainder of Friday's programme, thankfully, the 47-year-old host made her return on Thursday morning.

Fans were glad to see the star back on their screens, with one person tweeting: "Good morning Naga. Great to see you back on the sofa," while another added: "Naga looks amazing this morning, beautiful dress!"

This isn't the first time that Naga has been away from the show in recent months as viewers noticed she was missing from the red sofa back in September during the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Fans were glad to see Naga back on the sofa

Taking to Twitter at the time, one viewer questioned: "What have they done with Naga during all this?" while another added: "Anyone know where #Naga Munchetty was?"

While the most obvious explanation for Naga's absence may be that she simply doesn't appear on the programme on Mondays given her regular slot is from Thursdays to Saturdays, the presenter explained that she was busy working on coverage of the funeral for BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 4.

She wrote on Twitter: "It's been a privilege to be part of the commentary team for @bbc5live @BBCRadio4 today," she wrote. "What an honour to work with (among many other brilliant broadcasters)."

