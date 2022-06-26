Naga Munchetty shares heartbreaking update following 'traumatic' experience This is such a shame...

Naga Munchetty took to Twitter on Sunday to update her followers on some news – and she will understandably be very disappointed.

The BBC Breakfast star retweeted a message from Daily Mail journalist Natasha Livingstone which read: "EXCL: In June 2021 campaigner @LucyMazuma w/ @TVNaga01and @caitlinmoran sparked a national debate about coil fittings.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty praised by fans after hitting out at internet troll

"A year on, I commissioned exclusive research w/ @gettheldown that found women are STILL not being offered pain relief."

Last year, Naga spoke out about her experience of having a contraceptive coil fitted, describing it as 'traumatic' and revealing that she had fainted twice from the pain of the procedure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty returns to hospital following health setback

Speaking on her Radio 5 show, the radio and TV presenter said: "We all know that coils are safe and effective and lots of women have no problem at all with them but like all medical procedures, there's a vast range of experiences.

MORE: Naga Munchetty bids emotional goodbye as BBC Breakfast colleague takes break from show

SEE: Naga Munchetty shares emotional message after BBC colleague's heartbreaking news

"She [my GP] said she couldn't believe I had stuck with it. She said, 'most women just give up when it hurts that much.' She also said that she had felt terrible herself after my fitting."

Naga re-posted the sad news to Twitter

Naga had further problems when her coil was removed a year later. "The pain again was excruciating. I fainted again, and then I burst into tears of relief."

A month after she and other high-profile women spoke out, it was announced that pain relief before coil fittings and extractions would be routinely offered in England.

Naga was clearly pleased that NHS policy had been changed, retweeting the news story with the comment: "A step forward..."

The star first spoke about her experience last summer

One of her followers replied: "I cannot thank you enough for bringing coil fitting pain to the table."

Earlier this year, the edition of Naga's show where she first opened up was nominated for an award.

Posting a snippet from the episode in April, Naga wrote: "This has been nominated for 'Radio Times Moment Of The Year'. "So proud of the work our @bbc5live team put into this important subject to be aired."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.