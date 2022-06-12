Naga Munchetty's fans react as she shares why she's 'shaken' by change to routine The BBC Breakfast presenter opened up

Naga Munchetty took to social media on Sunday to share her fitness progress with her fans – although she revealed that it wasn't entirely smooth sailing!

The fitness fanatic often runs and plays golf, but she rung in the changes at the weekend, as she revealed on Instagram.

The BBC Breakfast presenter posted a photo of herself in the gym beaming as she looked tired but glowing after a workout, wearing a grey vest and orange ear buds.

She captioned the image: "Tried interval training today to shake things up... Consider me shaken! Now for a spot of [golf emoji] in the [sun emoji] Have a lovely Sunday X."

Her followers were quick to share their support for the star, with one teasing: "Shaken not stirred, just like how James Bond likes it."

Others commented: "Interval training's great - especially when you stop," "Looking good," and: "Beautiful as always Naga xx."

Naga shared a post-workout photo and update with fans

The star has been on fighting form lately, as she proved last week when she firmly but politely put an online troll in their place.

After fronting the BBC's morning news programme from Buckingham Palace in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Twitter user wrote: "God I hate that woman with a passion @DefundBBC."

Naga swiftly retweeted the message, writing: "Ooh. You are passionate about me... Am taking it. X."

The star is also a keen golfer

The 47-year-old's fans responded with kind words, as one wrote: "Don't you just love the haters? Keep up the good work, it is appreciated."

Another added: "Thank god Naga is thick-skinned and comes back with sarcasm and humour... Why do people have to be so nasty. The weird and wonderful world of social media. We all love Naga."

A third fan added: "@TVNaga01 is an incredible presenter. Witty, clever, smart, intelligent, professional. First class! Love watching and hearing you!!"

