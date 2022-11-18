Naga Munchetty worries fans after leaving BBC Breakfast amid illness

Naga Munchetty is a constant on BBC Breakfast, so fans were naturally concerned when the presenter was forced to come off-air 20 minutes into Friday's show, due to illness.

Her co-presenter Charlie Stayt explained her absence to viewers, saying: "You may have noticed this morning, Naga has just stepped away from the sofa for a moment, with a slight struggle with her voice. So, we'll see how that works out."

Evidently, it did not work out well, as Naga didn't return to the sofa for the duration of the show, prompting fans to take to social media.

"I think Charlie will have to go solo this morning, poor Naga is struggling!" one wrote, while another tweeted: "Morning Naga, I hope your voice gets better very soon fingers crossed."

Naga's absence was also noticed in September, when she wasn't seen on BBC Breakfast during the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday 19 September.

Naga Munchetty had to come off air after feeling unwell

One person wrote: "What have they done with Naga during all this?" while another added: "Anyone know where #Naga Munchetty was?"

While the most obvious explanation for Naga's absence may be that she simply doesn't appear on the programme on Mondays given her regular slot is from Thursdays to Saturdays, the presenter took to Twitter at the time to reveal that she was busy working on coverage of the funeral for BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 4.

Naga Munchetty's fans always miss her when she's off air

"It's been a privilege to be part of the commentary team for @bbc5live @BBCRadio4 today," she wrote. "What an honour to work with (among many other brilliant broadcasters)."

