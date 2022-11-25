Al Roker's appearance sparks emotional response in new family photo after hospital stay The Today star was in hospital with blood clots

Al Roker was over the moon when he was finally discharged from the hospital on Thursday – just in time to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family.

The Today star wasted no time in getting home to his loved ones and was finally reunited with his wife Deborah Roberts, their children Leila, 24, and Nick, 20, and Al's daughter Courtney, 35, from a previous relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker's rise to fame

Taking to Instagram, the beloved weatherman and co-anchor made sure to keep his fans updated on how he was spending his time and posted a touching photo of himself with his wife and children.

The family of five appeared to be at their dining room table, with Al surrounded by Deborah and his kids as they all smiled widely for a new family photo. Al also posted a snap of his three children sweetly embracing and wrote: "So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family."

MORE: Al Roker's concerning health battle – all we know

TRENDING NOW: Today's Dylan Dreyer's stunning waterfront home will blow you away

It seemed evident that everyone was thrilled to have Al home, including his loyal followers who were quick to share their joy over seeing him looking so happy and healthy following his hospital stay.

"Happy Thanksgiving… you have a beautiful family… so happy you're home with family on Thanksgiving… you look great," one replied.

Al's appearance caused a huge stir

A second said: "Great picture. Happy Thanksgiving. Glad you are home today." A third added: "So happy & thankful to see you looking so well."

Others were impressed by Al's new facial hair as he appears to have grown a mustache during his hospital stint. "Keep that mustache!" one excited fan wrote, while another added: "Liking the facial hair on both your men!"

Al's three children returned home

Last Friday, Al had taken to Instagram to explain his absence on Today, following many messages from loyal fans who were wanting to know where he was.

Alongside a photo of some flowers, Al wrote: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.