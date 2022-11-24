Al Roker overjoyed as he leaves hospital in time for Thanksgiving dinner The Today star is on the mend

Al Roker has been in everyone's thoughts since revealing he had been taken ill in hospital last week.

However, on Thursday, the Today star was truly grateful as he was well enough to go home for Thanksgiving.

Footage of him walking down the hospital corridor wearing a mask was shared on the his Instagram account.

He wrote alongside it: "So much to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for Thanksgiving dinner."

Al had been unable to host the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year and instead Dylan Dreyer had stepped in for him.

Just before falling ill, Al opened up about what he was looking forward to this Thanksgiving in a chat with HELLO!.

Al was thankful to leave hospital

The doting father was excited to be reunited with his son Nick, 19, who is currently away at college, having flown the nest in September.

Giving an insight into how he imagined his Thanksgiving to be, the dad-of-three said: "This Thanksgiving will be a little sweeter because Nick has been away from home for college and I know he’s looking forward to some home cooking and hanging out with his family. And we are looking forward to hanging out with him."

Last Friday, Al had taken to Instagram to explain his absence on Today, following many messages from loyal fans who were wanting to know where he was.

Al came home on Thanksgiving

Alongside a photo of some flowers in his dressing room, Al wrote: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Al's co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were among the first to send prayers to their colleague, with Savannah responding: "You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!"

Hoda added: "Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo," and Jenna Bush Hager said: "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"

